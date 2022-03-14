UP Election Result: Meet Ganesh Chandra Chauhan, the newly-elected MLA who used to carry puri sabji for rickshaw pullers

New Delhi: Elections are always full of surprises and shocks. The recently-concluded Assembly polls were no different as Ganesh Chandra Chauhan, who used to carry puri sabji for rickshaw pullers during Covid-19 lockdown, has received people's mandate in Uttar Pradesh.

Chauhan, a sanitation worker who contested the UP Assembly Elections as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, won by a margin of 10,553 votes.

"BJP and people gave the message that even an ordinary worker can reach greater heights," he told ANI.

"PM honoured sanitation workers in Allahabad (Prayagraj), he washed their feet and sent the message that sanitation workers can't be lowly. If they are cleaning the dirt of society, it shows they are definitely great," Chauhan added.

"During Covid-19, I used to carry 'poori-sabzi' in a vehicle for rickshaw pullers. Several people from Bihar live in Sant Kabir Nagar. When I was given a ticket, people came to meet me, they were emotional. The day I won, rickshaw pullers came and hugged me," he said.

He fought from the Dhanghata seat in Sant Kabir Nagar district and received as many as 83,241 votes, around 38.5% of the total votes polled.

It is notable that in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly, the BJP has won 255 seats, 53 more than the halfway mark of 202. Its allies Apna Dal(S) and Nishad Party clinched 12 and 6 seats respectively.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) won 111 constituencies and its allies Rashtriya Lok Dal of Jayant Chaudhary 8 and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party of Om Prakash Rajbhar grabbed 6.

While Congress managed to win two seats, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) could only get one seat despite polling 12.88 per cent votes.

