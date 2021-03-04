हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP gram panchayat polls

UP Gram Panchayat Elections 2021: Reservation list for Azamgarh released

The UP Panchayat Elections are scheduled to take place by April 30, in which as many as 57,207 panchayat heads will be elected this year.

Credit: PTI

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government released the reservation list for the Gram Panchayat elections 2021 for various districts including Azamgarh on Wednesday (March 4). The list was finalized by the Panchayati Raj department. 

22 seats of the District Panchayat members are reserved for scheduled caste candidates, 22 for backward castes and 12 for women.

At the block level, a total of 5 seats have been reserved for the scheduled caste candidates. In addition to this, six seats for other backward castes (OBC) and four seats for women candidates are reserved.

The UP Panchayat Elections are scheduled to take place by April 30, in which as many as 57,207 panchayat heads will be elected this year.

The districts for which the reservation list has come out include Varanasi, Kannoj, Rampur, Sambhal, Kasganj, Amethi, Moradabad, Meerut, Ballia, Fatehpur, Hardoi, Ghaziabad, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Bhadohi, Banda, Pratapgarh, Firozabad, and Agra. 

Earlier in February, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath nullified the 2015 reservation order of the previous Akhilesh Yadav government.

