Absolute SHOCKER! Girl gang-raped, bleeds, WALKs NUDE for 2KM in UP's Moradabad- VIDEO VIRAL

If this doesn't shock you, nothing ever will! In a bone-chilling incident, a 15-year-old girl was gang-raped by five men in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, and was made to walk NUDE ON ROAD. The incident, whose video has surfaced 15 days after it took place, has sent shockwaves across social media. In a 30-second video, the girl was seen walking nude on road. The girl walked for about 2 kilometers on road nude state, while bleeding profusily.

Warning: Disturbing details ahead

Girl walked nude in a complete STATE Of SHOCK

The girl, a 15 year old child, was in complete shock after the rape. In her state of shock (image what it had been after 5 monsters raped her!), she chose to walk nude to her home - for 2 kilometers.

Accused didn't even leave clothes on her body

The accused in this case, who seemed to be absolute monsters, didn't even leave a single pieace of cloth on the girl's body. The girl was thrown out of car in nude state. Helpless and shocked, the girl, in utter state of distress, walked nude on road.

Paassersby 'enjoy the show'

The passer-by, instead of helping the girl, are seen standing as mute spectators. Forget the help, some started filming her and shared the disturbing videos on social media platforms. According to reports, the incident took place a fortnight ago but the viral video has emerged now.

The girl was bleeding profusely

As per the girl's family, she was bleeding profusely when she returned home and narrated the ordeal. She was later given medical treatment, but the girl had to walk while bleeding profusely to reach her home. Imagine - no one helped.

Laxity in police action

As per the girl's uncle, the family approached the police to file a complaint but no action was initiated until he raised the matter before the district police head SSP Hemant Kutiyal, news agency IANS reported. Thereafter, the police swung into action and nabbed an accused after lodging an FIR on September 7.

The accused threatened to kill the girl and her family

The complainant also stated in the FIR that family members of the accused have threatened to kill him.

As per Moradabad police, the girl had gone to attend a fair in a neighbouring village when she was kidnapped by five men who took turns to rape her. Hearing her screams, a villager rushed to the spot but by then the five accused had fled the scene, taking away her clothes and other belongings.

Police's statement on Muradabad rape video

Additional superintendent of police (rural) Sandeep Kumar Meena said, "An FIR has been lodged under section 376D (gangrape) and the POCSO Act. We arrested one of the accused on September 15. Further investigation is on."