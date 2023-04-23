UP Nikay Chunaav: Sunita Dayal Announced As BJP's Ghaziabad Mayor Nominee

Bharatiya Janata Party today announced veteran party leader Sunita Dayal as BJP's Mayor nominee for Ghaziabad Nikay Chunaav (Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation Polls). There was a tough fight between Sunita Dayal and incumbent mayor Asha Sharma for the seat. However, it is believed that Asha Sharma was facing a tough anti-incumbency on the seat, and the same has gone in Sunita Dayal Aggarwal's favour.

Who is Sunita Dayal Aggarwal?

Sunita Dayal Aggarwal is vice-president of party's state unit. She started her political career in the year 2004 with BJP's student wing ABVP. She had also fought Assembly Elections on a BJP ticket in the year 2004.

As per reports, Sunita was one of the top candidates for mayor post from BJP in the year 2017.

Lajja Rani Garg, Ritu Sharma and Ruchi Goyal were also in fray.

As per insiders, veteran leader Lajjarani Garg, Ritu Sharma and Ruchi Goyal were also among the favourites for the post. However, the party high command decided on Dayal's name in the end.