UP Nikay Chunav: Yogi Adityanth govt moves Supreme Court againt HC order for OBC panel, triple test

A bench of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Saurabh Lavania had passed the order and said OBC will be given reservation only after a dedicated commission is formed

Last Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 06:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

UP Nikay Chunav News: In a significant move, Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government today moved Supreme Court against High Court's recent decision of quashing current OBC quota for UP local body polls (UP Nikay Chunav). The state government has challened the Allahabad High Court's decision taken on Tuesday. 

The High Court, in its decision, had quashed the state government's draft notification regarding urban body elections, and ruled that the polls will take place without OBC (Other Backward Classes) reservation. A bench of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Saurabh Lavania had passed the order and said OBC will be given reservation only after a dedicated commission is formed. 

After the order, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had tweeted that the government will consider the option of moving to Supreme Court against the order.

