UP Panchayat elections 2021: Miss India 2015 contestant and model Diksha Singh to contest from Jaunpur

New Delhi: Miss India 2015 contestant and model Diksha Singh is all set to enter politics by contesting the upcoming Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections from Jaunpur.

Diksha, a native of Chittori village in the Baksha area of the district, on Friday (April 2) told reporters that she studied till Class III at the village after which she moved to Mumbai and then to Goa with her father, PTI reported.

Talking about her motive to take the political plunge, Diksha said, “I have been participating in competitions and political debates since college days and have been coming to the village from time to time. On coming here, I saw that even today, Jaunpur district is far away from development. So, I have come for the Panchayat elections, thinking of some change.”

She will contest the polls for a zila panchayat member from Ward No.26 (Baksha).

Diksha participated in the Femina Miss India in 2015 when she was a BA second-year student. Her father Jitendra Singh has businesses in Goa and Rajasthan.

On the work front, Diksha was last seen in the music album ‘Rabba Mehar Kare’ in February 2021.

Meanwhile, BJP on Friday (April 2) released the first list of candidates for 11 districts, including Ghaziabad, Saharanpur for the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls.

The nomination for the first phase of UP Panchayat polls will start on April 3 and will last till April 18. The three-tier Panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in four phases.

(With PTI inputs)

