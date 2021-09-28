हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Home guard

UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2021: These candidates will not be able to apply for 30,000 vacant posts, check why

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board will soon issue a notification to fill around 30,000 vacant posts of the Home Guard. According to media reports, the notification for UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2021 will be issued soon and all those applicants who are looking for a job with the UP Police can send in their duly filled application for the same.

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board will soon issue a notification to fill around 30,000 vacant posts of the Home Guard. According to media reports, the notification for UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2021 will be issued soon and all those applicants who are looking for a job with the UP Police can send in their duly filled application for the same.

These vacancies will be open for both male and females candidates from the state of Uttar Pradesh. The application form for UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2021 will be available on the main official website of UPPRPB very soon. 

So, the eligible candidates can visit the official website of UPPRPB to apply online for thousands of vacant posts of Home Guard.

Who can apply?

According to a report by Amar Ujala, those married male candidates will not be able to apply for UP Home Guard Recruitment 2021 who have more than one living wife at the time of filing the application.

Also, those women candidates will also be barred from taking the examination who have married a man who already has a wife. Only those candidates who have been exempted from this rule by the Governor will be considered

To avoid any confusion, the candidates should wait for the official notification to be issued by the UPPRPB.

Age Limit: -

Candidates Should be Minimum 18 years to 45 years (Based on Last Recruitment).

Educational Qualification: -

Candidates must be Intermediate (12th) passed from a Board recognized by the Government of India or equivalent. 

The selection process will be based on the following: -

Physical Measurement
Physical Efficiency Test
Interview
Weightage Marks
Final Merit List
Medical Examination

Application Fee: -

Details regarding the application fee will be provided soon.

How to apply: -

Go to the official website

Link of the official website is given at the bottom of the post.

Look for Apply Online link

The Application Link Will Be Notified in The Official 

Click on registration

Candidates need to click on the link for registration.

Fill the required details

Candidates should fill in the required details such as - name, father’s name, educational qualifications, DoB etc.

Tags:
Home guardUP Police Home Guard recruitmentHome Guard recruitment 2021Uttar Pradesh policeUPPRPB
