हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Buffalo DNA test

UP police testing DNA of this buffalo, reason will leave you in splits

It was found in November 2020 in Beenpur village of Saharanpur but the new owner Satbir Singh refused to part with the animal claiming it was his.

UP police testing DNA of this buffalo, reason will leave you in splits
Shamli police has ordered the DNA test of an allegedly stolen buffalo.

In an interesting case, the Shamli police has ordered the DNA test of an allegedly stolen buffalo that was traced by its owner in a nearby village. Chandrapal Kashyap, a labourer, had complained that a three-year-old male buffalo was stolen from his cowshed on August 25, 2020. It was found in November 2020 in Beenpur village of Saharanpur but the new owner Satbir Singh refused to part with the animal claiming it was his.

The matter had taken a back seat during the Covid-19 pandemic. Shamli SP, Sukriti Madhav has ordered a DNA test of both the mother buffalo (which is still with Kashyap) and the Saharanpur buffalo to ascertain the rightful owner. Madhav said "It was really a challenge to find out the real owner. But since Kashyap claimed he had the mother, we decided to go for a DNA test."

Kashyap, meanwhile, explained how he identified the lost animal: "Like humans, animals also have distinct features. Firstly, it has a scar on its left leg. It also has a white patch at the tail end. And the third thing is its memory. When I went closer, he recognised me and tried to reach me. What else do I need to establish its identity?"

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Buffalo DNA testUP newsShamli NewsBuffalo DNA test UP ShamliUP Shamli news
Next
Story

'At the moment, name of biggest monk is Mamata Banerjee', BJP mocks Bengal Chief Minister over...

Must Watch

PT2M26S

Salman Khan Receives Threats: Police interrogates Lawrence Bishnoi - Sources