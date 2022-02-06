UP polls: Amit Shah to hold public rally in Jat dominated Baghpat today

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday will address a public rally in western Uttar Pradesh`s Baghpat, say sources.

"Shah`s rally in Baghpat, a Jat dominated area, is aimed to woo members of Jat community many of whom participated in the farmers` agitation on the borders of Delhi after Centre passed three farm laws," say sources.

Amit Shah`s rally in Baghpat is aimed to cover Chhaprauli, Baraut and Baghpat assembly seats which will go to the polls in the first phase of elections i.e., February 10. He will also address a public meeting in the Amroha district.

Earlier this month, Shah held a meeting with more than 200 Jat leaders from western Uttar Pradesh at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Parvesh Verma`s residence in New Delhi.

In the meeting, the home minister said, "There are some similarities between you (Jat leaders) and us (BJP). You have fought with Mughals for around 650 years. Just like, Jats do not think only about themselves, but always prioritise nation`s security, BJP also has the same ideology.”

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7.

The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

Live TV