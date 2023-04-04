topStoriesenglish2591418
NewsIndia
MOLESTATION ACCUSED

UP Shocker: Molestation Accused Slices Woman's Nose In Revenge In UP Village

The victim, who fell unconscious after the attack, is under hospital care, police said.

Last Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 10:16 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

UP Shocker: Molestation Accused Slices Woman's Nose In Revenge In UP Village

A man here in a village allegedly cut off the nose of a woman with a sickle in revenge for filing a molestation complaint against him, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place Monday evening when the woman was on her way to a market, they said.

The victim, who fell unconscious after the attack, is under hospital care, police said.

The accused, Rajesh Kumar, had been booked for molesting a woman from her village three years ago, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai told PTI.

On Monday evening, when the woman was going to a market to shop, Kumar attacked her with a sickle and sliced her nose, he said.

Police have registered a case against Kumar, who is absconding, he said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia