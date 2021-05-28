UPES to conduct online entrance exams for B.Tech, LLB and B.Pharmacy programs in June 2021

New Delhi: UPES, a NAAC 'A' accredited, multi-disciplinary university announces the schedule of its aptitude entrance exams - UPESEAT (Engineering Aptitude Test), ULSAT (Legal Studies Aptitude Test) and UPESPAT (Pharmacy Aptitude Test) slated for June 17 to June 19, 2021. Tests will be conducted and monitored online and the last date to register for the exams is June 12, 2021.

DATES TO REMEMBER

Applicants have the flexibility of choosing their dates for the examination from the given three dates and can begin registration from June 1 onwards. For the convenience of the students, there will be an option of a demo test from 4th June onwards to give them an experience of the real exam portal. For the final exam date, the duration of the online exam is 2 hours, and the test window will be from 10am to 2pm. A student can login anytime between this window and take the examination in one sitting. The result of the entrance examination will be declared online by 24 June 2021.

The academic, placements and admission teams of UPES will be holding interactive sessions and providing online counselling to the students through webinars. The aim is to engage with the students, help them clear their doubts and share tips before their take their exams so that they are more confident and can take informed decisions about their higher education choices.

For more information on the admissions process please check: https://www.upes.ac.in/admissions-2021. In case of any queries or clarifications, you can reach out on the toll-free number 18001028737 or email to enrollments@upes.ac.in.

FEE CONCESSION and SCHOLARSHIP

Continuing its scholarship program, for the academic year 2021, UPES has announced 20% scholarship for girls. Students residing in Uttarakhand will be offered a domicile fee concession of 33% and the girl students will be offered an additional 20% scholarship over the domicile fee concession, offering a total scholarship of 46% to all female students from Uttarakhand.

About UPES:

Established in 2003 through the UPES Act, 2003 of the State Legislature of Uttarakhand, UPES is a UGC-recognized university and has been accredited grade ‘A’ by NAAC. The University has received 5-Stars on Employability (placements), Academic Development, Program Strength and Campus Facilities and 4-Stars for overall teaching by globally acclaimed QS Rating.

UPES offers industry-aligned and specialized graduate and postgraduate programs through its seven schools: School of Engineering, School of Computer Science, School of Design, School of Law, School of Business, School of Health Sciences, and School of Modern Media.

Given its industry-oriented programs and emphasis on holistic development, UPES graduates are a preferred choice for recruiters, ensuring a track record of 90% + placements over the last few years. UPES is driven by its core philosophy and purpose of delivering outstanding student outcomes. In 2021, it has been awarded as the University of the Year-North by ASSOCHAM.

