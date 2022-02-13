UPJEE 2022: Registration begins on Feb 15, check full exam schedule here

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) has scheduled the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) from June 6 to June 12, 2022.

The registration process for UP JEE will begin from February 15 and students can apply till February 17, 2022.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the website: jeecup.nic.in.

The form correction window will be activated from April 18 till April 22, 2022. The admit card for the UP JEE 2022 will be released on May 29, 2022.

As per the examination schedule, the answer key will be released on June 13, 2022 after the exam and the results will be declared on June 17, 2022. The Counselling process will begin from June 20, 2022 to August 15, 2022.

