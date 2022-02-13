हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP JEE 2022

UPJEE 2022: Registration begins on Feb 15, check full exam schedule here

The registration process for UP JEE will begin from February 15 and students can apply till February 17, 2022.   

UPJEE 2022: Registration begins on Feb 15, check full exam schedule here
Image credit: Pixabay

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) has scheduled the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) from June 6 to June 12, 2022.

The registration process for UP JEE will begin from February 15 and students can apply till February 17, 2022. 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the website: jeecup.nic.in. 

The form correction window will be activated from April 18 till April 22, 2022. The admit card for the UP JEE 2022 will be released on May 29, 2022.

Click Here For Official Examination Schedule

As per the examination schedule, the answer key will be released on June 13, 2022 after the exam and the results will be declared on June 17, 2022.  The Counselling process will begin from June 20, 2022 to August 15, 2022.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UP JEE 2022UP JEE 2022 scheduleUPJEE exam
Next
Story

Madhya Pradesh to reopen schools, hostels with full attendance

Must Watch

PT2M26S

First phase of polling in Goa tomorrow, exclusive talk with CM Pramod Sawant