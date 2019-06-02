UPSC conducts IAS prelims to fill up 896 vacancies

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Sunday conducted the preliminary examination to fill up 896 vacancies for the Indian Administrative Services (IAS). Paper 1 of the prelim commenced at 9:30 am while Paper 2 began at 2:30 pm.

Paper 1 comprises of 100 questions based on different subjects like history, geography, Indian economy, Indian polity, art and culture, current affairs and science and technology. Paper 2, on the other hand, is popularly known as Civil Services Aptitude Test or CSAT paper. The marks of CSAT are not counted in the merit of the IAS Prelims exam.

Lakhs of graduates register for the prestigious Civil Services Exam every year which is conducted by the UPSC. Only a handful of candidates qualify in the exam after preliminary, main exam and interview.

Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will become eligible to appear in the main exam and interview.

After the prelims results are declared, the UPSC will start another registration process for the main exam.

Candidates who will be appearing for the preliminary exam can download the hall ticket through the official websites of the commission - upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

In view of the exam, metro train services on Sunday started at 6 am on all corridors. "This arrangement is being made to facilitate candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday," a DMRC official told PTI. Metro train services on Phase-III sections, which usually begin at 8 am on Sundays, began at 6 AM on all lines, including the Phase-3 extensions.