UPSC exam big update: Candidates must follow these COVID guidelines during interview

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission has released a set of fresh guidelines for candidates who will appear for interviews in future in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest announcement comes ahead of the UPSC EPFO 2021 exam, which is scheduled to held before September 5, 2021. The exam was earlier postponed due to COVID-19.

UPSC Deputy Secretary Satya Prakash issued a set of fresh guidelines for candidates appearing for all future interview in view of the COVID pandemic. As per the guidelines released by the Union Public Service Commission, candidates will have to mandatorily bring a four-day-old negative RTPCR report.

Candidates will be required to wear to facemask and face cover. Those facing symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath will not get admission. During the interview, social distancing has to be followed by all candidates. They will be required to maintain a distance of six feet from each other at the interview venue.

They will have to regularly clean their hands and get it sanitized at the designated place.

They will have to make sure to cover their mouth with tissue paper or handkerchief while coughing or sneezing. Candidates or any staff members cannot spit anything at the campus. Spitting inside the premises will be completely banned

