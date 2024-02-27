New Delhi: The tale of IAS Manoj Kumar Rai exemplifies the adage, "where there's a will, there's a way." Rising from humble beginnings, he overcame daunting poverty and setbacks to achieve success as a civil servant.

In his earlier days, Rai found himself selling eggs and cleaning floors to sustain himself. Yet, fuelled by determination and persistence, he toiled tirelessly. Eventually, his efforts bore fruit when he successfully cleared the UPSC exam. Today, he pays it forward by offering free IAS coaching to underprivileged individuals aspiring for a career in civil service.

Hailing from the small village of Supaul in Bihar, Rai was acquainted with profound poverty and adversity from a young age. Despite the myriad challenges, he completed his education and later relocated to Delhi to support his family.

Transitioning from village life to the bustling cityscape of Delhi presented its own set of challenges for Rai. Nevertheless, he persevered, trying his hand at various occupations. Despite initial setbacks, including failed ventures and odd jobs like selling eggs and vegetables, Rai remained undeterred. His encounter with students at Jawaharlal Nehru University sparked a transformative ambition within him, compelling him to pursue higher education and aspire for a career in the civil services.

Balancing his studies with menial jobs, Rai gradually prepared for the UPSC exam. Despite facing financial constraints and resource limitations, he remained resolute in his pursuit. After several unsuccessful attempts, Rai adopted a strategic approach, meticulously covering the syllabus and strengthening his foundational knowledge. This dedication culminated in success when he finally cracked the UPSC exam in 2010, securing a commendable All India Rank of 870.

Inspired by his own struggles, Rai resolved to provide free coaching to disadvantaged students, echoing his own journey from adversity to accomplishment.