UPSC SUCCESS STORY

UPSC Success Story: From A 60% In Class 10 To AIR 3 In UPSC CSE, The Inspiring Journey Of IAS Topper Junaid Ahmad

Junaid Ahmad's remarkable journey from scoring 60% in Class 10 to achieving AIR 3 in UPSC CSE is a testament to perseverance, determination, and unwavering dedication.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Mahi Mishra|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 02:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Junaid Ahmad, an inspiring figure in the realm of civil service, shares his journey of perseverance and triumph. Hailing from Nagina in Bijnor, Junaid embarked on his UPSC CSE journey with an average academic background. Despite initial setbacks, he tackled the challenge head-on.

A graduate of Aligarh Muslim University, Junaid's academic journey wasn't marked by stellar achievements. With modest scores in Class 10th and 12th, he defied conventional expectations by clinching success in the UPSC CSE examination. Initially securing AIR 352, Junaid's determination fueled him to rise even higher. Through dedication and relentless effort, he leaped from AIR 352 to an outstanding AIR 3, emerging as a beacon of hope for aspirants across the nation.

Reflecting on his journey, Junaid emphasizes the significance of relatability. He acknowledges that his journey resonates with many aspirants facing similar academic challenges, fostering a sense of connection and encouragement within the aspirant community.

Junaid's educational path took him from Aligarh Muslim University to Sharda University, Noida, where he pursued a degree in Electronics engineering. It was during his final year of graduation that he resolved to pursue the prestigious UPSC IAS examination.

Venturing into full-fledged preparation mode in Mumbai in 2014, Junaid's journey encountered its share of obstacles. Following an initial setback, he redirected his efforts to Delhi, where he immersed himself in preparations at Jamia Millia Islamia's residential coaching.

In his quest for success, Junaid identified a crucial strategy for tackling the Mains examination. Emphasizing the importance of newspaper reading, he developed a systematic approach of creating bullet points to comprehend and retain key issues and solutions. This method not only enhanced his understanding but also facilitated effective performance in the Mains examination.

Junaid Ahmad's journey exemplifies the power of perseverance and determination in overcoming academic challenges and achieving extraordinary success in the UPSC CSE examination. His story continues to inspire countless aspirants, serving as a testament to the transformative potential of resilience and hard work in the pursuit of one's dreams.

