UPSC Success Story: From Brick Kilns To Bureaucracy, The Remarkable Triumph Of Muktendra Kumar In UPSC

New Delhi: Every year, the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) witnesses a staggering influx of aspirants, numbering in the lakhs, all vying for success in the coveted Civil Services Exam. Yet, amidst this sea of hopefuls, only a fortunate fraction manages to clinch victory.

It's a common misconception to equate lack of success with inadequate preparation. The reality is, while diligence and strategic planning are crucial elements, the capricious hand of luck also plays a significant role in conquering India's most formidable examination. However, nestled within this narrative lies the remarkable saga of Muktendra Kumar, a tale steeped in unwavering resolve and unyielding perseverance.

Hailing from the humblest of beginnings, Muktendra's father, Satish Kumar, toils as a Dalit laborer in the arduous environs of Uttar Pradesh's Brijnore, laboring tirelessly in a brick kiln and supplementing his income with work at a crusher and brick transportation. The family's sustenance hinges precariously on the meager earnings derived from these odd jobs, supplemented by provisions from the government's Public Distribution System (PDS).

From the crucible of poverty emerged Muktendra, a beacon of academic brilliance, harboring aspirations to alter the trajectory of his family's destiny. Despite traversing the educational landscape in Hindi medium, his awareness of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exams far exceeded his acquaintance with the UPSC.

Upon discovering the existence of the UPSC, Muktendra resolved to surmount its formidable challenges. For three relentless years, he dedicated himself wholeheartedly, burning the midnight oil until his efforts bore fruition. Emerging triumphant, Muktendra secured a commendable All India Rank (AIR) of 819 in the UPSC examination, positioning him as a prospective Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer.

Though his gaze is set on the lofty pinnacle of becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer in the future, Muktendra's paramount objective remains rooted in the noble pursuit of eradicating poverty from the fabric of society.