New Delhi: Despite being raised as the daughter of a cab driver and enduring significant financial limitations from an early age, the journey of IAS officer C Vanmathi is truly inspiring. Hailing from Sathyamangalam in Tamil Nadu's Erode district, Vanmathi emerged from humble beginnings, with her father working as a car driver. Despite the financial strain, she took on various odd jobs to support her family while prioritizing her studies without fail.

Vanmathi's determination to join the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS) was fueled by two significant influences. The first spark ignited when she watched a TV program called 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati,' where the protagonist portrayed an IAS officer. This portrayal deeply resonated with her, solidifying her resolve to pursue the IAS despite any obstacles. Additionally, she found inspiration in a lady Collector who visited her hometown.

Even after completing her post-graduate degree in computer applications, Vanmathi faced societal pressure regarding marriage norms. However, undeterred, she persisted in her pursuit of her dream.

Her journey to becoming an IAS officer was fraught with challenges. Although she made it to the interview stage on her first attempt, she couldn't clear the exam. Subsequent attempts saw hurdles, from failing the Prelims in her second attempt to getting stuck in the Mains in her third. Despite these setbacks, Vanmathi remained resolute, continuing her preparation with unwavering determination.

Juggling her job as an Assistant Manager at IOB and her exam preparation, Vanmathi finally achieved success in 2015, securing an All India Rank of 152. Currently serving as Joint Commissioner (Enforcement), State Tax in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Vanmathi's journey serves as a beacon of hope for women across all strata of society, inspiring them to dream big and diligently work towards realizing those dreams.