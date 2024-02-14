UPSC Success Story: From Corporate World To IAS Officer, Know The Inspiring Story Of Vishakha Yadav

New Delhi: The civil services examination, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), stands as an imposing hurdle for countless aspirants harbouring ambitions of assuming the prestigious mantles of IAS, IFS, IPS, and IRS. Within this vast pool of contenders, the narrative of Vishakha Yadav emerges as a testament to unyielding resolve and considerable sacrifice.

Hailing from Delhi, Vishakha's trajectory appeared poised for success upon gaining admission to Delhi Technological University (DTU) and subsequently securing a coveted position at Cisco in Bengaluru. Despite the allure of financial stability inherent in her high-paying corporate job, Vishakha felt an unmistakable inner calling to pursue a career as an IAS officer.

In a bold departure from the comforts of corporate life, Vishakha resolved to channel all her energy and time into UPSC preparation following her tenure at Cisco. Though confronted with two initial setbacks, she persevered, ultimately emerging victorious in her third attempt in 2019, clinching an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 6 with a commendable score of 1046 out of 2025.

What renders Vishakha's accomplishment even more noteworthy is her background in technology. By selecting Political Science and International Relations (PSIR) as her optional subject, she defied conventional expectations regarding career transitions. Throughout her arduous journey, Vishakha found steadfast support from her family, notably her father, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajkumar Yadav, and mother, Sarita Yadav, who served as pillars of strength during trying times.

Vishakha Yadav's narrative encapsulates the essence of resilience and determination indispensable for navigating the formidable path from the corporate sphere to the revered domain of Indian civil services.