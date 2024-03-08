UPSC Success Story: From NASA To Civil Service, The Inspiring Journey Of IPS Anukriti Singh

New Delhi: The tales of individuals who refuse to surrender in the face of adversity, persisting relentlessly towards their ambitions, possess a captivating allure that resonates deeply within us, serving as a wellspring of inspiration. It is their unwavering resolve and unwavering commitment that sets them apart from the ordinary.

An exemplary embodiment of such resilience and unwavering dedication is found in the remarkable odyssey of Anukriti Sharma, whose journey embodies the essence of perseverance and steadfast pursuit of her aspirations, even at the cost of forsaking a lucrative career opportunity at NASA to chase her lifelong dream of joining the Indian Police Service (IPS).

Originating from the vibrant cityscape of Jaipur in Rajasthan, Anukriti commenced her academic journey at the Indo-Bharat International School. Following her intermediate education, she embarked on a quest for knowledge, enrolling in the BSMS program at the prestigious Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Kolkata.

However, fate intervened unexpectedly when she received an enticing offer of admission to Rice University's Ph.D. program in volcano research, located in the bustling metropolis of Houston, Texas. Concurrently, she was also presented with a tempting opportunity to join the esteemed ranks of the NASA Institute. Despite these alluring prospects, Anukriti resolved to return to her homeland, realizing that her true calling lay in serving her nation through the IPS. Thus, she initiated her arduous journey of preparation for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations in 2014.

Nevertheless, Anukriti's path was fraught with challenges, as she encountered numerous setbacks along the way. Despite performing commendably in the Preliminary examinations during her initial attempt in 2015, she faltered in the subsequent Mains. Undeterred, she persisted, only to face disappointment once more in her second endeavor. Despite advancing to the interview stage in her third attempt, she was ultimately not selected.

Yet, Anukriti refused to relinquish her aspirations. Securing a position in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) during her fourth attempt was undoubtedly a significant achievement, but her heart remained steadfast on donning the coveted IPS uniform. Her relentless perseverance finally bore fruit during her fifth attempt, culminating in the realization of her lifelong dream.

Today, Anukriti stands as a shining testament to the indomitable spirit of resilience, determination, and unwavering commitment, earning acclaim as one of the finest IPS officers to have graced the corridors of Indian bureaucracy.