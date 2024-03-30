UPSC Success Story: From Orphanage To Officer, The Inspirational Journey Of IAS Abdul Nasar

New Delhi: At the tender age of five, tragedy struck young Abdul Nassar's life as he lost his father, leaving him orphaned and vulnerable. Sent to an orphanage, he found himself disconnected from familial bonds, navigating the challenges of growing up in an institution. Despite the longing for familial warmth, he understood the financial strain his widowed mother faced, rendering him resolute in his decision to remain at the orphanage.

With the weight of his family's struggles heavy on his young shoulders, Abdul sacrificed his own desires for education, recognizing the dire circumstances that left his mother struggling to provide even a single meal a day. Determined to alleviate her burdens, he embraced the educational opportunities afforded by the orphanage, steadfastly pursuing knowledge amid adversity.

At the age of ten, a transformative encounter with an IAS officer breathed new aspirations into Abdul's young heart. Inspired by the officer's impassioned plea for academic excellence and lofty ambitions, Abdul set his sights on a future in civil service, determined to carve a path of success despite his humble beginnings.

The road to realizing his dreams was fraught with obstacles, yet Abdul's unwavering resolve propelled him forward. Balancing odd jobs as a newspaper delivery boy and working in STD booths to support his mother and siblings, he tenaciously pursued his education. Completing high school and graduating from a government college in Thalassery, Kerala, Abdul's intellectual prowess shone as he cleared the PSC exam in 1994, securing a position as a junior health inspector.

However, his aspirations soared higher, beckoning him toward the realm of civil services. Undeterred by the challenges ahead, Abdul embarked on a relentless journey of self-improvement, dedicating his days to his job as a junior health inspector and sacrificing sleep to immerse himself in study sessions by night. His persistence bore fruit in 2006 when he triumphed in the State Civil Services Exam, ascending to the esteemed position of Deputy Collector.

Throughout his career, Abdul's exemplary dedication and meritorious service garnered widespread acclaim, culminating in his promotion to the esteemed rank of IAS officer in 2017. Recognized as Kerala's preeminent Deputy Collector in 2015, Abdul's ascent stands as a testament to the power of resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

The remarkable journey of IAS Abdul Nassar serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring civil servants, illustrating that with unwavering resolve and a steadfast commitment to excellence, one can transcend the constraints of circumstance and contribute meaningfully to the noble endeavor of nation-building.