New Delhi: From humble beginnings as a police sub-inspector to scaling the heights of the UPSC, Shanthappa's journey embodies the essence of perseverance and achievement. With a remarkable All India Rank (AIR) of 644, he stands poised to potentially ascend as an IPS or IRS officer, a testament to his dedication and hard work.

Born and raised in the obscure village of Hosa Genikehal in Ballari district, Shanthappa's early years were shadowed by adversity, losing his father at the tender age of one. Raised single-handedly by his mother, who toiled tirelessly in the fields to support her son, he imbibed the values of resilience and determination from her example.

Initially, Shanthappa lacked enthusiasm for academics, only pursuing studies up to Pre-University due to peer influence in his village. However, a spark ignited within him, propelling him towards higher education. He eventually earned a degree in science from Veerashaiva College, driven by an indomitable will to carve out a meaningful path for himself.

Fuelled by this inner drive, he resolved to conquer the realm of competitive examinations and sought guidance through UPSC coaching in Delhi. Yet, the path to success was strewn with obstacles, and despite his unwavering efforts, he encountered setbacks and failures along the way. Despite attaining success in the Sub-Inspector examination, his ultimate ambition of cracking the UPSC persisted as a distant goal.

Undeterred by setbacks, Shanthappa persisted in his pursuit, juggling his duties as a Sub-Inspector at Srirampura police stations while relentlessly preparing for the UPSC examinations. Finally, his perseverance bore fruit as he secured an impressive rank, edging closer to his dream of serving the nation in a higher administrative capacity.