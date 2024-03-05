UPSC Success Story: From Sugar Mill To Success: The Inspiring Journey Of IAS Ankita Choudhary, Ranked 14th In UPSC

New Delhi: From humble beginnings as the daughter of a sugar mill worker, Ankita Choudhary's narrative of resilience and achievement serves as a beacon of inspiration. Her journey epitomizes the triumph of perseverance in the face of adversity, showcasing how dedication and determination can propel one towards remarkable success.

Ankita hails from the modest confines of Meham district in Haryana's Rohtak, where she navigated the challenges of life with remarkable tenacity. Despite enduring the profound loss of her mother in a tragic car accident during her formative years, Ankita remained steadfast in her pursuit of excellence. Guided by her father, who toiled as an accountant at a sugar mill, she imbibed the values of education and self-reliance from an early age.

Her academic brilliance shone through as she excelled in her studies, a testament to her unwavering resolve. After completing her schooling, Ankita pursued a degree in Chemistry from Hindu College, Delhi University, laying the foundation for her future endeavors. However, her aspirations soared beyond conventional boundaries, fueled by her childhood dream of donning the prestigious mantle of an IAS officer.

Undeterred by the daunting challenges that lay ahead, Ankita embarked on a rigorous journey of preparation, balancing her academic pursuits with her ambitions. Despite encountering setbacks, including an initial failure in her first attempt at the UPSC examination in 2017, Ankita remained resolute in her determination. Rather than succumbing to despair, she viewed adversity as an opportunity for growth, drawing strength from her father's unwavering support.

With renewed determination and a fortified resolve, Ankita embraced her setbacks as stepping stones towards eventual triumph. Channeling her energies into a more focused and disciplined approach, she undertook her second attempt with unwavering zeal. Her meticulous preparation and unwavering commitment bore fruit as she clinched an impressive All India Rank (AIR-14) in the UPSC Civil Services Examination of 2018.

Ankita's journey serves as a poignant reminder that with resilience, perseverance, and unwavering belief in oneself, the most formidable obstacles can be overcome. Her story resonates as a testament to the indomitable human spirit, inspiring countless others to pursue their dreams with unwavering resolve.