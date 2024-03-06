UPSC Success Story: From White Coat To Civil Service, Meet IAS Mudita Sharma, The Doctor Turned Public Servant Fighting COVID-19 Crisis

New Delhi: The tales of triumph emerging from small towns never fail to captivate our hearts, resonating with the essence of humble beginnings, unyielding perseverance, and unwavering resolve. Among these narratives shines the remarkable journey of IAS Mudita Sharma, a beacon of inspiration forged through dedication and resilience.

Dr. Mudita Sharma, before assuming the prestigious role of an IAS officer, lent her expertise as a healer amidst the chaos of the pandemic's onslaught. Her distinguished achievement of securing an All India Rank (AIR)-381 in the UPSC Civil Services Exam of 2022 stands testament to her exceptional intellect and unwavering commitment. Presently serving as an Indian Defence Accounts Service Officer, she continues to exemplify excellence in public service.

Hailing from the quaint town of Merta in Rajasthan, Mudita's upbringing was steeped in simplicity and a profound appreciation for education. Born to a father who serves as the principal of a government school and a mother dedicated to homemaking, she emerged from a family of modest means but abundant values.

Raised alongside five siblings, Mudita's pursuit of academic excellence was evident from her formative years. Despite studying in a government school, she distinguished herself as one of the top performers in the Rajasthan Class 10 Boards, setting the stage for her future accomplishments. Continuing her education at the same government school for her Class 11 and 12, she remained steadfast in her pursuit of knowledge.

Embarking on her journey toward fulfilling her aspirations, Mudita's academic prowess led her to crack the competitive NEET examination, paving the path for her to attain a degree in MBBS from SN Medical College, Jodhpur. Commencing her medical career at a private hospital in Jaipur after completing her MBBS, she demonstrated her compassionate nature and dedication to serving others.

Yet, amidst her commendable medical career, a stirring inner calling beckoned her towards a higher purpose. Determined to pursue her childhood dream of serving as an IAS officer, Mudita made the courageous decision to transition from healing bodies to shaping policies. Sacrificing her burgeoning medical practice mid-way, she dedicated herself wholeheartedly to the arduous journey of IAS preparation.

However, fate had its own plans, as the relentless grip of the Covid-19 pandemic engulfed the world in turmoil. Driven by a sense of duty and empathy, Mudita once again set aside her aspirations to join the frontlines as a healthcare professional. Amidst the unprecedented crisis, she fearlessly risked her own well-being to alleviate the suffering of Covid-19 patients, embodying the true spirit of selflessness and service.

Through her remarkable odyssey, Mudita Sharma epitomizes the indomitable spirit of resilience and determination that transcends the boundaries of circumstance and adversity. Her unwavering commitment to excellence, coupled with her profound compassion for humanity, continues to inspire and uplift countless souls, igniting hope and fostering positive change in the world.