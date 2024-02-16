UPSC Success Story: Meet Engineer Who Cracked UPSC IFS Exam With AIR 90 After 5 Failed Attempts

New Delhi: Learning from failure is a pivotal aspect of the journey towards success, a lesson underscored by the remarkable tale of Pawan Gupta. His narrative serves as a testament to the power of perseverance and resilience in the face of adversity. Despite encountering setbacks, Pawan's unwavering determination propelled him forward on his quest for achievement.

Hailing from a humble background in Agra, Pawan embarked on his academic journey in mechanical engineering, driven by aspirations that extended far beyond the confines of his circumstances. While studying at NIT Durgapur, the seed of ambition to crack the UPSC exam took root within him. However, the practicalities of financial independence led him to initially pursue a career in the automotive industry.

Balancing his professional commitments with his aspirations, Pawan commenced his UPSC preparations in 2015. However, the road to success proved to be fraught with obstacles. Despite his persistent efforts, success eluded him for seven consecutive years. Nevertheless, each setback only served to fortify his resolve.

His journey of resilience saw him navigating through multiple failed attempts, with each disappointment only fueling his determination to persevere. Despite facing initial failures in the prelims in 2015 and 2016, followed by another setback in 2017, Pawan refused to succumb to despair.

The turning point arrived in 2018 when he finally tasted success, clearing both the Civil Services Examination (CSE) and the IFS preliminary exams. Seizing the opportunity, he momentarily diverted his path to explore other avenues, securing a position with Indian Railways. Yet, his ambition to join the prestigious Indian Foreign Service (IFS) continued to beckon him.

Undeterred by subsequent setbacks in 2020 and a strategic withdrawal in 2021, Pawan remained steadfast in his pursuit. His resilience bore fruit in 2022 when he clinched victory, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 90 in the UPSC examination, thereby realizing his long-cherished dream of joining the IFS.

Today, Pawan Gupta stands as a beacon of inspiration, his journey underscoring the invaluable lesson that success often arises from the ashes of failure. His story serves as a reminder that in the face of adversity, perseverance and unwavering determination can pave the way for triumph against all odds.