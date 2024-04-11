UPSC Success Story: Meet M Sivaguru Prabhakaran Who Once Worked As Sawmill Operator Now An IAS Officer

New Delhi: In a world where many succumb to the limitations imposed by lack of privilege, there emerges a beacon of hope in the form of M Sivaguru Prabhakaran, an individual whose story of triumph over adversity serves as an inspiration to all. Hailing from the vibrant state of Tamil Nadu, Prabhakaran's journey to becoming an esteemed IAS officer is nothing short of remarkable.

Born into a family entrenched in the toil of farming, Prabhakaran's early years were shadowed by the harsh realities of financial strain and familial discord. Witnessing his mother and sister tirelessly laboring to sustain the family amidst his father's battle with alcoholism painted a stark picture of perseverance in the face of adversity.

Despite the daunting circumstances, Prabhakaran's spirit remained unbroken. Initially forgoing his academic pursuits to contribute to his family's livelihood as a sawmill operator, he never let go of his dream to join the prestigious ranks of the Indian Administrative Service.

Following his sister's marriage, Prabhakaran seized the opportunity to resume his studies, shouldering the responsibility of supporting his brother's education while striving to make ends meet. His determination led him to pursue civil engineering at the esteemed Thanthai Periyar Government Institute of Technology in Vellore, where he embarked on a journey marked by unwavering dedication.

Balancing the demands of his job with rigorous weekend studies, Prabhakaran's commitment knew no bounds. His dedication was epitomized by his humble lodgings at the platforms of St Thomas Mount railway station, commuting to Vellore during the week to attend college. This relentless pursuit of knowledge culminated in his remarkable achievement of cracking the entrance exam for the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M), where he successfully completed his M.Tech degree in 2014.

Undeterred by the challenges that lay ahead, Prabhakaran set his sights on the coveted UPSC exam, facing numerous hurdles along the way. Yet, each setback only fueled his determination to succeed. It was in his fourth attempt that Prabhakaran's perseverance bore fruit, earning him an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 101 and securing his rightful place as an IAS officer.

Prabhakaran's journey serves as a testament to the power of resilience and unwavering determination in the pursuit of one's dreams. His story inspires us to defy the odds, no matter how insurmountable they may seem, and to strive relentlessly towards the realization of our aspirations.