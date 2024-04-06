UPSC Success Story: Meet Sarjana Yadav, The UPSC Topper Who Conquered Without Any Coaching

New Delhi: Every year, a multitude of hopefuls converge upon the formidable challenge that is the UPSC Civil Services examination, each one harboring dreams of securing a coveted position in India's administrative apparatus. Among them, a significant portion invest substantial sums of money in tuition and private coaching, viewing it as a necessary investment to navigate the intricacies of one of the nation's most arduous examinations.

Yet, as the demand for coaching burgeons, so too do the fees, rendering these centers increasingly out of reach for many aspirants. The financial burden becomes a barrier, preventing numerous deserving candidates from accessing the resources they require to excel.

Nevertheless, amidst this landscape of escalating costs, there exists a cohort of aspirants who opt for an alternative path, eschewing formal coaching in favor of self-directed preparation. Their stories serve as a testament to the power of determination and resilience in the face of formidable odds.

One such tale is that of Sarjana Yadav, an individual whose journey from the bustling streets of Delhi to the corridors of power exemplifies the triumph of self-reliance and perseverance. Having completed her engineering degree at Delhi Technological University, Sarjana embarked on a professional career as a research officer at the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

Yet, despite finding success in her chosen field, Sarjana remained steadfast in her ambition to serve the nation as an IAS officer. Undeterred by the daunting nature of the UPSC examination, she resolved to chart her own course, eschewing the traditional route of enrolling in a coaching center.

Sarjana's path was marked by setbacks and challenges. Twice she faced the sting of disappointment as her efforts fell short of the mark. Yet, undeterred by failure, she persisted, channeling her determination into both her professional endeavors and her preparation for the exam.

Finally, on her third attempt, Sarjana's perseverance bore fruit, as she emerged triumphant, securing an impressive All-India Rank of 126 in the prestigious examination. Her journey stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit of those who dare to defy convention and forge their own path towards success.