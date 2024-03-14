UPSC Success Story: Meet Tejasvi Rana, The IAS Trailblazer Who Conquered UPSC Without Coaching

New Delhi: Year after year, a multitude of hopefuls embark on the challenging journey of preparing for the UPSC Civil Services examination, investing countless hours in study and dedication. Yet, amid the sea of aspirants, only a fortunate handful emerge victorious, donning prestigious titles such as IAS, IPS, IFS, and IRS officers.

Today, our focus shifts to the remarkable story of IAS Tejasvi Rana, a shining example of perseverance and determination. Her journey from humble beginnings in Kurukshetra, Haryana, serves as a beacon of inspiration for countless others striving towards Civil Services excellence.

Tejasvi's academic prowess was evident from her early years, shining brightly through her schooling in Kurukshetra. Following her intermediate education, she pursued her childhood dream of engineering, excelling in the rigorous JEE exams and securing a coveted spot at IIT Kanpur. However, it was within the hallowed halls of IIT that her interest in the UPSC blossomed.

Choosing to chart her path without the aid of formal coaching, Tejasvi embarked on a journey of comprehensive self-study, meticulously delving into the NCERT syllabus from Class 6 to Class XII to fortify her foundation. With unwavering determination, she meticulously crafted her study schedule, dedicating herself to rigorous daily practice and examination of UPSC's curriculum.

Through diligent preparation, including extensive writing practice and simulated exam scenarios, Tejasvi honed her skills, crafting her own study materials and harnessing the power of online resources to propel herself closer to her goal.

Her first attempt at the UPSC examination in 2015 yielded success in the preliminary stage, yet she encountered the sting of defeat in the mains. Undeterred by setbacks, Tejasvi's resolve only strengthened as she redoubled her efforts, emerging triumphant in 2016 with an impressive All India Rank of 12.

Today, Tejasvi's journey stands as a testament to the power of perseverance and self-belief. Her accomplishments extend beyond the realm of academia, as she now shares her life's journey with IPS Officer Abhishek Gupta, a testament to the fulfillment that awaits those who dare to dream and strive relentlessly towards their aspirations.