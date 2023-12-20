UPSC Success Story: Unveiling Journey Of IAS Priyanka Goel, Overcoming 5 UPSC Failures To Secure Success On The 6th Attempt With An Impressive AIR….

New Delhi: One of the biggest and most difficult competitive exams in the nation is the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. While thousands of applicants seem to pass the UPSC, very few students actually succeed; some need to try several times before realising their goals. In relation to an IAS success story, be aware of IAS Priyanka Goel, who took five tries to pass the UPSC before finally succeeding on her sixth try. Priyanka Goel personifies the qualities of willpower, hard work, perseverance, consistency, and determination to realise one's goals. Even though Priyanka failed several times, she persisted and refused to let it defeat her.

IAS Priyanka Goel Educational Qualifications

Priyanka Goel attended Keshav Mahavidyalaya for her education after being born and raised in New Delhi, the capital of India. Priyanka Goel earned a B.Com. degree and immediately began working towards realising her childhood ambition of passing the UPSC and becoming an IAS officer.

After Five Ineffective Attempts, IAS Cracks the UPSC, Priyanka Goel

It's not an easy task to pass one of the nation's most competitive exams. Priyanka Goel did not have a thorough understanding of the syllabus in her early attempts, which is why she was unable to pass the preliminary exams. Her second attempt, when she missed the cut-off by only 0.7 marks, cost her a spot on the list.

She is quite active on social media and often shares pictures from her personal and professional lives. She has 146K followers on Instagram.

Priyanka Goel's childhood dream was to pass the UPSC exam, but it took her years to achieve this goal. Even after suffering several setbacks, Priyanka persisted and refused to let them demoralise her. Priyanka Goel cleared UPSC with her last six attempts, despite five consecutive losses, thanks to her perseverance, hard work, and willpower. Priyanka Goel achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 369 after passing the UPSC CSE 2022.