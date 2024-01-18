UPSC Success Story: Unveiling The Inspiring Journey Of IRS Damini Diwakar, Fifth Attempt Conqueror With No Coaching, Secures All India Rank...

New Delhi: Cracking the UPSC exam is a formidable challenge for those aspiring to become Indian IAS officers. To succeed, individuals must dedicate countless hours to rigorous study. Every year, a multitude of candidates vie for the opportunity to become IAS, IFS, and IPS officers. Only a select few manage to conquer this highly competitive exam, which comprises three stages: the preliminary exam, main exam, and interview.

Many UPSC aspirants achieve success in their second or third attempts, while others taste victory after persevering through multiple endeavours. Today, we delve into the inspiring journey of Damini Diwakar, an IRS officer who triumphed in her fifth attempt.

Hailing from a small town in Madhya Pradesh, Damini overcame numerous challenges to secure success in the UPSC CSE 2022. Her father's untimely demise when she was just three years old left her under the care of her resilient mother. Serving as a pillar of support for Damini and her younger sister, her mother played a crucial role in helping them surmount various obstacles.

Damini achieved an impressive 435th position in the All-India Rank (AIR) and is on her way to becoming an IRS (C&IT) officer. Her decision to pursue a career in the civil services was shaped during her college years. Engaging in counselling programs at her institution exposed her to the struggles and experiences of other civil servants. Inspired by their stories, Damini resolved to contribute to the nation's development through a career in the civil services.

Embarking on her journey, Damini faced several attempts before finally triumphing in the UPSC exam and securing AIR 435. Opting for psychology as her optional subject, Damini found the discipline intriguing and seized the opportunity to explore new horizons.

Remarkably, Damini achieved her success without resorting to coaching, relying instead on fundamental books and guidance from mentors and seniors. She emphasizes the importance of ongoing advice from those who have already navigated the challenges of the UPSC exam, crediting such guidance for her accomplishments.