The United States has claimed to have thwarted the assasination plot of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on its soil. According to several media reports, the US authorities not only thwarted the conspiracy to kill Pannun but also issued a warning to India over concerns about New Delhi's involvement in the plot.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is a Khalistani terrorist and chief of Sikh For Justice. He recently issued threats to hijack an Air India plane and bomb blast during the India-Australia final in Ahmedabad. The NIA has already registered several cases against him. Pannun is an American and Canadian citizen.

However, it's not clear whether the FBI intervened to foil the plot or any arrests have been made in the case or not. However, according to reports, the US informed some of its allies about the plot after the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, another Khalistani terrorist who was killed in Canada. Earlier in September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged an Indian hand behind Nijjar's killing but did not provide any evidence so far. India had rejected Canada's claim.

According to the reports, the US lodged its protest with India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-profile state visit to Washington in June. The reports also claimed that US federal prosecutors filed a sealed indictment against at least one alleged perpetrator but the sealed indictment is yet to be opened due to Canada's pending probe in the Nijjar murder case. The reports also said that one person indicted has already left the US.

Pannun told the Financial Times that he would let the United States respond to the issue of threats to his life on American soil from the Indian operatives. New Delhi is yet to respond to the reports or Washington's protest through an official statement.