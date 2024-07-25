US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller highlighted that the Indian Supreme Court has placed an interim stay on the enforcement of 'nameplates' at eateries along Kanwar Yatra routes, indicating they are not currently in effect. In response to a query from a Pakistani journalist regarding the 'nameplates in Kanwar Yatra', Miller acknowledged on Wednesday (local time) that they were aware of the reports.

"We are aware of those reports. It has also come to our attention that the Indian Supreme Court, on July 22, issued an interim stay on the enforcement of those regulations. As such, they are not in effect," said Miller.

He further said that the US's engagement with India on the significance of equal treatment for all religions. "In general terms, we remain dedicated to fostering and safeguarding a universal respect for the freedom of religion and belief for everyone around the globe. We have communicated with our Indian counterparts about the critical importance of equal treatment for adherents of all religions," he elaborated.

Notably, the Supreme Court recently imposed an interim stay on state government directives requiring eateries on the Kanwar Yatra path to display the owners' names outside their establishments.

The apex court was adjudicating on several petitions that contested the order from the Senior Superintendent of Police in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, which mandated shop owners to exhibit their names during the Kanwar Yatra period, citing law and order considerations.

This directive had been reportedly implemented in numerous districts across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh had issued similar orders. Last week, the Uttar Pradesh government directed food and beverage outlets along the Kanwar Yatra routes to display the names and identities of the operators/owners.