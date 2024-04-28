Advertisement
NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

'Using Fake Surname For Votes': MP CM Mohan Yadav Targets Priyanka Gandhi

BJP leader Mohan Yadav during his rally targeted Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for using the 'Gandhi' surname to gain the votes. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2024, 04:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Using Fake Surname For Votes': MP CM Mohan Yadav Targets Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Mohan Yadav during his rally at Guna constituency of Madhya Pradesh hit out at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for using the 'Gandhi' surname to gain the votes. 

During his public rally in Myana town of Madhya Pradesh's Guna, Yadav targeted Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for claiming a 'fake' Gandhi surname. 

"As per our tradition, as soon as the daughter gets married, she adds her in-laws' surname after her name. How Priyanka is a Gandhi? They all are fake Gandhis. They just want to gather votes in the name of Gandhi,” Yadav said during his rally on Saturday.

Earlier, Prime Minister and BJP senior leader Narendra Modi during his Rajasthan rally said that the Congress wants to get people's hard-earned money and gold of our mothers and sisters. 

Reacting to Modi's 'gold and mangalsutra' remark, Priyanka Gandhi lashed out at the BJP leader and said that her mother Sonia Gandhi sacrificed her ‘mangalsutra’ for the country.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Yadlav also targeted Priyanka for not wearing 'mangalsutra' after marriage. He said, "Former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's soul must be "shedding tears" over a granddaughter born in the family who does not even wear 'mangalsutra'."

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Know why NSG commandos had to be sent to Sandeshkhali in Bengal
DNA
Land shifting in Ramban of Jammu
DNA
A massive fire broke out in the forests of Nainital, Uttarakhand
DNA
Know important information related to Amethi and Gandhi family
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan-Pak Army 'Secret Deal' ?
DNA Video
DNA: CBI recovers arms, ammunition in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: Will India Run on Sharia?
DNA Video
DNA: SC Rejects Pleas Seeking 100% VVPAT-EVM Verification
DNA Video
DNA: WhatsApp threatens to leave India
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Patna fire incident