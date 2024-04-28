'Using Fake Surname For Votes': MP CM Mohan Yadav Targets Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Mohan Yadav during his rally at Guna constituency of Madhya Pradesh hit out at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for using the 'Gandhi' surname to gain the votes.

During his public rally in Myana town of Madhya Pradesh's Guna, Yadav targeted Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for claiming a 'fake' Gandhi surname.

"As per our tradition, as soon as the daughter gets married, she adds her in-laws' surname after her name. How Priyanka is a Gandhi? They all are fake Gandhis. They just want to gather votes in the name of Gandhi,” Yadav said during his rally on Saturday.

VIDEO | “As per our tradition, as soon as the daughter gets married, she adds her in-laws' surname after her name. How Priyanka (Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi) is a Gandhi? They all are fake Gandhis. They just want to gather votes in the name of Gandhi,” says Madhya Pradesh… pic.twitter.com/yNZGiIf3jE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 28, 2024

Earlier, Prime Minister and BJP senior leader Narendra Modi during his Rajasthan rally said that the Congress wants to get people's hard-earned money and gold of our mothers and sisters.

Reacting to Modi's 'gold and mangalsutra' remark, Priyanka Gandhi lashed out at the BJP leader and said that her mother Sonia Gandhi sacrificed her ‘mangalsutra’ for the country.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Yadlav also targeted Priyanka for not wearing 'mangalsutra' after marriage. He said, "Former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's soul must be "shedding tears" over a granddaughter born in the family who does not even wear 'mangalsutra'."