Pistol

Uttar Pradesh: Army personnel's son brings father pistol to school during fight with friends

As per the police reports the father of the boy is an army official posted in Jammu and Kashmir and had a licensed pistol which he carried to school.

Gautam Buddh Nagar: In a shocking incident, a class 10 boy studying in SDRB school situated in Dankaur carried his father's pistol to school during a fight between his friends. As per the police reports the father of the boy is an army official posted in Jammu and Kashmir and had a licensed pistol which he carried to school.

Others students and college authorities were surprised over the unusual activity. The school authority immediately reported the incident to the police who immediately arrived at the spot and seized the pistol from the student. The UP police has not registered any case in the matter but had sent the license letter cancellation to the office of District administrator.  

However, the school management has refused to speak anything in this matter.

This case has spread sensation in the entire area and people are seen raising question against the school administration. 

