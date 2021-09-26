UP CM Yogi Adityanath set to expand his cabinet today, here's the list of 7 probable ministers

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to expand his Cabinet on Sunday (September 26) evening ahead of the Assembly polls next year.

As per ANI, Jitin Prasada, Chhatrapal Singh, Paltu Ram, Sangita Balwant, Sanjeev Kumar, Dinesh Khatik, and Dharmvir Singh will take oath as ministers today.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled at Gandhi Auditorium in the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow at 5.30 pm, officials told PTI. This will be the third time that Adityanath’s cabinet will see an expansion before elections next year.

Jitin Prasada, Chhatrapal Singh, Paltu Ram, Sangita Balwant, Sanjeev Kumar, Dinesh Khatik, and Dharmvir Singh to take oath as ministers in the Uttar Pradesh Government this evening — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 26, 2021

Earlier, Sanjay Nishad's name, whose party Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) will contest the 2022 UP assembly elections in alliance with the BJP was also making rounds along with the name of former Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya to be inducted in the Yogi cabinet.

The new ministers are likely to be inducted in order to balance the caste equation in the state before the Assembly elections to 403 seats.

Presently, the UP Cabinet has 53 ministers and seven more can be inducted as per the constitutional limit, out of which there are 23 Cabinet ministers including the chief minister.

There are nine ministers of state with independent charges while there are 21 ministers of state.

