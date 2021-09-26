हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath set to expand his cabinet today, here's the list of 7 probable ministers

As per reports, Jitin Prasada is likely to be inducted as a minister in the UP cabinet. 

UP CM Yogi Adityanath set to expand his cabinet today, here&#039;s the list of 7 probable ministers
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to expand his Cabinet on Sunday (September 26) evening ahead of the Assembly polls next year. 

As per ANI, Jitin Prasada, Chhatrapal Singh, Paltu Ram, Sangita Balwant, Sanjeev Kumar, Dinesh Khatik, and Dharmvir Singh will take oath as ministers today. 

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled at Gandhi Auditorium in the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow at 5.30 pm, officials told PTI. This will be the third time that Adityanath’s cabinet will see an expansion before elections next year. 

Earlier, Sanjay Nishad's name, whose party Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) will contest the 2022 UP assembly elections in alliance with the BJP was also making rounds along with the name of former Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya to be inducted in the Yogi cabinet

The new ministers are likely to be inducted in order to balance the caste equation in the state before the Assembly elections to 403 seats. 

Presently, the UP Cabinet has 53 ministers and seven more can be inducted as per the constitutional limit, out of which there are 23 Cabinet ministers including the chief minister.

There are nine ministers of state with independent charges while there are 21 ministers of state.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshUP cabinet expansionYogi Adityanath
Next
Story

Exclusive: List of new Punjab cabinet ministers to take oath today released

Must Watch

PT36M55S

PM Modi returning from 4-day US tour, preparing to welcome PM at Palam Airport