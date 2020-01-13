Uttar Pradesh govt approves setting up of police commissionerate system in Noida, Lucknow

In a major step towards police reform, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday approved the proposal to set up police commissionerate system in Lucknow and Noida. The police commissionerate system has been implemented for the first time in the state. "Police commissioner system was being demanded in Uttar Pradesh. Our cabinet has decided to implement the proposal of police commissioner system both in the state capital Lucknow and Noida," said CM Yogi Adityanath addressing a press conference.

An Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) level officer will act as police commissioner and two joint commissioners, who will be of the Inspector-General (IG) level will be associated with them. An ADGP level officer for Gautam Budh Nagar will be employed as police commissioner and two additional commissioners who will be of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) level will be working with him.

Two women officers of Superintendent of Police (SP) and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) ranks each, are being deployed to curb crimes against women in the new police commissionerates, added CM Adityanath. "We have a commitment to the 23 crore people of Uttar Pradesh. For prevention of women crimes, one woman superintendent will be posted at both the places. There will be separate Superintendent of Police (SP) for traffic too. Two new police stations will be built in Noida and 40 police stations of Lucknow will be under the commissioner."

For the past several decades, there was a demand for implementing the system in Uttar Pradesh and the Dharamvir Commission (Third National Police Commission) 1977 also recommended to implement this system. A large section of the bureaucracy was also opposed to this system but CM Adityanath bypassed every opposition and implemented a quick, transparent and public interest decision-making system.

As per this new system, the police will deal directly with those who riot, cause nuisance, attack the common man and police, and ruin public properties. A single window system was also implemented in the police force. Now, police will not have to wander in magistrates' offices for speedy action against mafias.

The police will also be directly authorized to cancel the licenses of the criminals, mafia and white collared. Under sections 151 and 107, 116, police will have the right to arrest and send them directly to jail. This system marks an end of bureaucratic ruckus in decisions of common man's interest.

After the recommendation of the Third Police Commission, Dharamvir Commission, former CM Ram Naresh Yadav implemented the commissioner system in UP. Vasudev Panjani was made the police commissioner of Kanpur, but the decision of the commissionerate system was withdrawn before he started his work.

After this, the commissioner system could never be implemented in UP and the state bureaucracy had accepted that no government in UP will take this revolutionary decision.

In a total of 71 cities in 15 states in India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Baroda, Hyderabad, Trivandrum etc., this system is implemented and works much better. This step was necessary for administrative excellence. This system will increase the accountability of the police, hearing of common people at the police station level will be better, and police disturbances will be curbed.