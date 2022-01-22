Uttar Pradesh schools, colleges to remain shut till January 30

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday (January 22) extended the closure of all educational institutions, including schools, till January 30 in view of the rising Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.

According to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi, the educational institutions in the state will remain closed and online classes will continue, PTI reported.

On January 16, the UP government had closed all schools and colleges till January 23, 2022. The government had directed schools to organise vaccination camps for students between the age group of 15 and 18. Students have been allowed to visit their schools to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Among other measures, the UP government has also imposed night curfew from 10 pm to 6 pm to keep a check on the transmission of Covid-19 infection.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported 16,142 fresh infections and 22 deaths, which took the state's caseload to 19,16,616, a government statement said. As many as 23,022 people have succumbed to the Covid-19 infection so far, as per official data.

(With agency inputs)

