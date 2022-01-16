Uttar Pradesh Covid-19 curbs: Schools, colleges to remain closed till January 23

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday (January 16) said that all schools and colleges will remain shut till January 23, 2022, in the wake of the Covid-19 surge, ANI reported.

Last week, the Uttar Pradesh government had suspended all physical classes till January 16. “In view of developing situation due to COVID-19, night curfew has been imposed in every district of Uttar Pradesh between 10 pm to 6 am. Physical classes have also been suspended in all educational institutions till January 16. Classes in online mode can continue. However, scheduled examinations can be conducted," the previous order had read.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a Covid-19 review COVID meeting today. He also took stock of the arrangements related to Covid-19 management in Lucknow's King George`s Medical University (KGMU). The UP CM as quoted by ANI said, "Lucknow has reported 2,300 positive cases today, active cases stand at 16,300. Less than 1 per cent patients are admitted to hospital."

Adityanath said that due to the vaccination drive the third Covid-19 wave has not hit the state much. "Vaccination drive has been so well that third wave hasn`t impacted us as much. UP vaccinated around over 22.87 crore people, of which 21.37 lakh are children aged between 15-18 tears and 3.87 lakh are people above 60 years of age or those with comorbidities with booster doses," he added.

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday had logged 15,795 new Covid-19 cases, out of which Lucknow reported the highest fresh infections- 2,769. The active tally in UP is at 95,148. With four more fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll climbed to 22,953, as per the official data. The coronavirus caseload in the state stands at 18,16,974.

(With agency inputs)

