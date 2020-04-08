Uttar Pradesh to seal hotspots in 15 districts till April 30 after coronavirus COVID-19 surge

The Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday decided to completely seal those areas in 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh that have emerged as coronavirus COVID-19 hotspots till April 30. The districts to be sealed are--Agra, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Noida, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Meerut, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Basti, Firozabad, Saharanpur, Maharajganj and Sitapur.

The decision has been taken to seal these particular districts as it is here that the maximum number of coronavirus positive cases are emerging. Another reason is that people are not following the lockdown. The move is aimed at checking the further spread of coronavirus in the state.

According to the government spokesman, the state will ensure doorstep delivery of all essential commodities for the residents and no one will be allowed to step out of their houses. The curfew passes will be reviewed and doorstep delivery of ration will be done, said the state Chief Secretary.

The areas that have cases between 6–15 will be considered as hotspots. Any movement in these areas will be restricted and only people of the media, police, health service and movement of some essential goods will continue.

If anyone violates the lockdown, action will be taken against them under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar has asked the residents to not resort to panic buying. He added that identified hotspots will be sealed and home delivery of essential commodities and services shall be available at all places in the district. The DM also warned against rumours adding that strict action will be taken against them.

"Dear residents, No need for panic buying. Identified Hot spots shall be sealed and home delivery of essential commodities and services shall be available at all places in the district. We shall take strict action against rumour-mongers/spreaders," tweeted the DM.

Of the 37 districts affected by a coronavirus, these 15 districts have reported the maximum number of cases.

As of 8 am on April 8, the cases in these 15 districts are--Agra (64), Lucknow (24), Ghaziabad (23), Noida (58), Kanpur (8), Varanasi (9), Shamli (17), Meerut (35), Barely (6), Bulandshahr (8), Basti (8), Firozabad (7), Saharanpur (14), Maharajganj (6) and Sitapur (8).

After talking to the district magistrates and commissioners of these districts, the government will issue directions on the designated areas in the evening.

The state government has assured that there will be no shortage of ration, medicines, milk and other essential goods.

So far, 326 people in Uttar Pradesh has been affected, 21 cured and 3 dead.