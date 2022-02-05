हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttarakhand Assembly Polls 2022: Rahul Gandhi to hold virtual rally in poll-bound state today

"Rahul Gandhi to visit Uttarakhand on February 5. He will hold a virtual poll campaign in Haridwar and Haldwani," Uttarkhand Congress in-charge Devender Yadav said. 

Uttarakhand Assembly Polls 2022: Rahul Gandhi to hold virtual rally in poll-bound state today
File Photo

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Uttarakhand on Saturday (February 5, 2022) to address a virtual rally in the election-bound state. The Congress leader visit is being seen as a move to boost the morale of the party workers in the state ahead of the assembly election.

Uttarkhand Congress in-charge Devender Yadav informed that Gandhi will hold a virtual poll campaign in Haridwar and Haldwani Assembly seats.

"Rahul Gandhi to visit Uttarakhand on February 5. He will hold a virtual poll campaign in Haridwar and Haldwani," Yadav told ANI. 

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra released the Congress manifesto for Uttarakhand polls on Wednesday. the manifesto promised to reserve 40 per cent jobs for women in the police department, jobs to four lakh people, and creation of a 'tourism police' force.

The manifesto called 'Uttarakhand Swabhiman Pratigya Patra' also promised to give priority to women in 40 per cent government jobs and capping of LPG prices at Rs 500.

Uttarakhand will go to the polls on December 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

