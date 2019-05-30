Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and Class 12 result 2019 announced; check ubse.uk.gov.in, examresults.net.in

The Uttarakhand board (UBSE) on Thursday declared the results of Class 10th and 12th examinations and the students who appeared for the board examinations can check their results through the official website ubse.uk.gov.in. The results can also be seen on third-party websites like examresults.net.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

According to UBSE, a total 2,74,817 students had registered for the Class 10 board exams this year, out of which 76.43 percent have cleared the exam. Ananta Saklani from Dehradun, Arpit from Rishikesh and Surakshi Gahtodi from Sitarganj are the three toppers in Class 10 board exams.

A total of 1,24,868 students had taken Class 12 board exams and 80.13 percent of them have cleared the exam. Anupam and Satakshi Tiwari from Uttar Kashi are the joint toppers followed by Saksam and Harish Singh.

Here's how to download Uttarakhand Class 10th and Class 12 Result 2019

Step 1. Log into UBSE’s official website ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2. On homepage, search for ‘Uttarakhand High School Result 2019’ tab

Step 3. Click it and enter details like your roll number and date of birth

Step 4. Submit the details for viewing your scores of Uttarakhand 10th Result 2019 by hitting the enter button

Step 5. The UK Board 10th Result 2019 or UK 10th Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout also

The high school board examinations for current academic session 2018-2019 was conducted by UBSE from March 2 to March 25.