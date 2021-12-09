Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami meets Gen Bipin Rawat's family after his death

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday (December 9) met late CDS General Bipin Rawat’s family to pay his condolences after the general and his wife Madhulika Rawat was killed in an IAF chopper crash on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor, ANI reported.

CM Dhami said that the death of CDS General Bipin Rawat is an irreparable and a huge loss for the nation, especially for the state of Uttarakhand and for him.

General Rawat hailed from Uttarakhand.

Delhi: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met the family of late CDS General Bipin Rawat today and extended his condolences over the demise of the CDS and his wife Madhulika Rawat in the military chopper crash yesterday. pic.twitter.com/aEYJjPsrg3 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel were killed in the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash on their way to Wellington.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the last rites of Gen Bipin Rawat and others killed will be performed with full military honours.

The last rites will be performed in New Delhi’s Cantt Brar Square tomorrow where timings for civilians to pay tributes is 11 am to 12:30 pm.

As a mark of respect, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan will also be sending their top Army officials to the cremation of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika.

(With ANI inputs)

