हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CDS Bipin Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami meets Gen Bipin Rawat's family after his death

CDS General Bipin Rawat hailed from Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami meets Gen Bipin Rawat&#039;s family after his death
(Source: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday (December 9) met late CDS General Bipin Rawat’s family to pay his condolences after the general and his wife Madhulika Rawat was killed in an IAF chopper crash on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor, ANI reported.

CM Dhami said that the death of CDS General Bipin Rawat is an irreparable and a huge loss for the nation, especially for the state of Uttarakhand and for him.

General Rawat hailed from Uttarakhand.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel were killed in the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash on their way to Wellington.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the last rites of Gen Bipin Rawat and others killed will be performed with full military honours.

The last rites will be performed in New Delhi’s Cantt Brar Square tomorrow where timings for civilians to pay tributes is 11 am to 12:30 pm.

As a mark of respect, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan will also be sending their top Army officials to the cremation of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CDS Bipin RawatIAF chopper crashMadhulika RawatPushkar Singh DhamiUttarakhand
Next
Story

Sharjeel Imam gets bail in 2019 Jamia violence case

Must Watch

PT27M1S

General Rawat's mortal remains to reach Delhi soon