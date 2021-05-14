Uttarakhand COVID-19 curfew: PDS shops to open for 3 hours till May 18

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand government on Thursday (May 13) announced that all shops of the Public Distribution System will be allowed to open for 3 hours from May 14 till May 18 in view of the curfew imposed due to the deepening COVID-19 crisis.

In an official order, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said that all shops of PDS will be open from 7 AM to 10 AM from May 14 till May 18 during the current 'COVID curfew'.

"Accordingly, during the Covid curfew, all the shops of PDS in the state will be open from 07:00 am to 10:00 pm from 14 May 2021 to 18 May 2021", an official order read.

This comes after the CM directed Chief Secretary Om Prakash to ‘extend the opening day of PDS shops to the poor families’, ANI reported.

Earlier, Uttarakhand imposed ‘Covid curfew’ to curb the transmission of the coronavirus. The curfew will remain in place in all the districts till May 18.

Meanwhile, for people travelling to the state, negative RT-PCR results not older than 72 hours has been made mandatory and they are also expected to register themselves on the Dehradun administration's portal before entering the state. Uttarakhand citizens coming from outside will have to undergo a 7-day quarantine.

(With ANI inputs)

Live TV