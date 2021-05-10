हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

COVID curfew in Uttarakhand till May 18, shops to open for 3 hours only, check what’s not allowed

In the view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Uttarakhand government on Sunday (May 9, 2021) decided to impose a week-long 'COVID Curfew' which will remain in force between 6 am on May 11 and 6 am on May 18.

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

State Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal while making the announcement said, “people of Uttarakhand coming from outside will have to undergo seven-day isolation.”

The State Cabinet Minister also added that the shops will only be open from 7 am to 10, except today (Monday), where shops will be open till 1 pm.

Take a look at the complete set of guideline here: 

1. Shops selling essential items like fruits, milk and vegetables will be allowed to function from 7 am to 10 am. 

2. Shopping malls, market complexes will also remain shut during this period.

3. Public places like gyms, theatres, assembly halls will remain closed.

4. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed till further notice. 

Additionally, travellers coming from outside the state will now have to produce negative RT-PCR results not older than 72 hours and will also have to register themselves on the Dehradun administration's portal before entering the state. People of Uttarakhand coming from outside will have to undergo a 7-day quarantine.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Uttarakhand recorded over 5,890 new COVID-19 cases and 180 deaths. The state also recorded 2,731 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

