Uttarakhand HC slams govt on COVID-19 deaths audit, calls it 'misleading'

The High Court heard pleas filed against the Uttarakhand's poor health services amid COVID-19 and called the government's affidavit in the matter as "misleading".

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday heard the PILs filed against the state`s poor health services amid the COVID-19 and said that the affidavit filed on behalf of the government in the matter is "misleading".

A division Bench of the court comprising Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Verma said that the 700-page affidavit filed in the court is misleading. The court reprimanded the government and said that the reason for the deaths due to COVID-19 was the incomplete preparations by the government.

The court also said: "The government did not follow the rules of COVID as recently on the day of Ganga Dussehra, thousands of people took a bath in Harki Paudi. No social distance, no mask, and no sanitation system were in place."

Today, Chief Secretary Om Prakash, Finance Secretary Amit Negi, and Tourism Additional Secretary Dr Ashish Chauhan appeared before the Court through video conferencing.

The court directed that Om Prakash and Chauhan to appear in the court on June 28 and tell what decision the state cabinet has taken regarding the Char Dham Yatra for the future.

It also asked the government about the status of compliance with the recommendations given in its report by the High Power Committee of Pediatricians which was formed for the probable third wave. 

"How many hospitals are there in the state for children, and how many pediatric beds are there in them?" it asked.

The matter will be heard again on July 7. The Health Secretary will be present along with the Chief Secretary.

Many people, including advocates Dushyant Mainali, Satchidanand Dabral, have filed various public interest litigations for the state`s health arrangements, COVID management, and the Chardham Yatra.

