Uttarakhand School reopening

Uttarakhand school reopening: Class 9- 12 resume from August 2, check important updates and guidelines

The Uttarakhand Education Department has announced the commencement of schools for classes 9-12 from August 2, 2021, and August 16 onwards for classes 6-8. Further, Uttarkhand has also issued guidelines for the reopening of schools in the state. “Schools in Uttarakhand which have long been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will reopen for Classes 9 to12 on August 2 and for Classes 6 to 8 on August 16. An order to this effect was issued by the state government saying it will apply to all boarding, day boarding government, and private schools,” officials said on Saturday.

Uttarakhand School Reopening Guidelines 2021:

1. All schools have been asked to sanitize their premises thoroughly and give entry to students only after their thermal screening and hand sanitizing at the gates.

2. Students can’t be forced to attend the classes physically as the option of online attendance will also be available to them.

3. Students can come to school only after the consent of their parents or guardians for doing so.

4. Online classes for students of Classes 1 to 5 will continue as earlier.

5. The schools will have to appoint a nodal officer who will ensure Covid appropriate behaviour on part of the students.

6. Wearing of masks, social distancing and frequent hand sanitizing will be compulsory for all students, teachers and members of staff.

7. If anyone on the school premises develops COVID-19 like symptoms such as fever, cough, or cold, the nodal officer in consultation with the school management and the principal will immediately inform the district administration and health authorities.

8. Arrangements should also be made by all schools for the immediate isolation of a Covid suspected person.

9. Teachers, members of staff, and students who reside within the school premises will be given entry after they produce a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 48 hours.

