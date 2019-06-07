close

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand: Temple priests cover donation boxes with clothes over 'salary issue'

"I have received a few photographs and video in which it can be seen that these people have kept clothes on donation boxes. I am registering an FIR against them and immediate action will be taken," police said.

Uttarakhand: Temple priests cover donation boxes with clothes over &#039;salary issue&#039;
Image Credits: Twitter/@ANI

Uttarkashi: Due to alleged salary issues, the priests at the famous Yamunotri Temple in Uttarkashi have covered donation boxes with clothes to avail benefit from the money donated.

In a video obtained by ANI, the donation boxes at the temple can be seen covered with a cloth."If we would have been receiving the salary or a percentage out of it (donation), then we will keep it open. We don`t even receive one per cent out of this, that`s why we have put a cloth on donation boxes," a priest said.

Live TV

When asked about the same, Anurag Arya, SDM Barkot, told ANI, "We have deployed adequate security personnel including police officials and home guards here. Today, I have received a few photographs and video in which it can be seen that these people have kept clothes on donation boxes. I am registering an FIR against them and immediate action will be taken."
 

UttarakhandUttarkashiYamunotri TempleDonations
