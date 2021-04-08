Varanasi court permits ASI to survey Kashi Vishwanath temple, Gyanvapi Mosque complex

New Delhi: A Varanasi court on Thursday (April 8) granted permission to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out a survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple and Gyanvapi Mosque complex.

The cost of the survey will be borne by the Uttar Pradesh government, the order stated.

The court was hearing a plea filed by a lawyer Vijay Shankar Rastogi seeking the land on which Gyanvapi Mosque stands be transferred to Hindus.

The petitioner claimed that the mosque was built by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1664 after bringing down a portion of the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

In January 2020, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee had filed an objection against the petition seeking a survey of the Gyanvapi compound.

Following the court order, the ASI is expected to form a committee to conduct the survey.

