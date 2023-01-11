Vehicles pile up on Agra-Kanpur highway due to dense fog, several injured

Lucknow: In a major road accident, six vehciles piled up due to low visibility amid dense fog on the Agra-Kanpur National Highway in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning. Trucks, buses and cars collided on the highway, leaving several people injured in the accident. According to the witnesses, officials of the state government`s Mining Department had stopped a dumper truck for checking, which led to the pile-up.

An Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus en route from Etawah to Mathura, carrying around 50 passengers, was also part of the pile-up. No casualties have been reported so far.

(With agency inputs)