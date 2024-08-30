'Vestige Of Colonial Baggage': Assam Assembly Ends Two-Hour Jumma Break; CM Himanta Thanks MLAs, Speaker

In another major decision, the Assam Government has decided to end the two-hour Jumma (Friday) break in the assembly. Once the proposal was approved by the assembly, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed it another 'vestige of colonial baggage' and thanked the Speaker and MLAs for the support.

"By doing away with the 2-hour Jumma break, Assam Assembly has prioritised productivity and shed another vestige of colonial baggage. This practice was introduced by Muslim League’s Syed Saadulla in 1937. My gratitude to Hon’ble Speaker Biswajit Daimar Dangoriya and our legislators for this historical decision," said CM Sarma.

Reacting to the development, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika said, "An important milestone to reclaim true secularism in Assam. Assam Assembly today has ended the practice of a 2 hour adjournment for Jumma Prayers, every Friday. This practice was introduced by Saadulah’s Muslim League Government in colonial Assam."

Jumma break, often known as Friday prayers break, is used by Muslims to offer Namaz every Friday afternoon.

Under the previous rule, the Assam Assembly would adjourn its Friday session at 11 am to allow Muslim members time for namaaz. However, according to the new rule, the Assembly will continue its proceedings without any breaks for religious observances. The amended rule states that the Assembly will now begin its sessions at 9:30 am each day, including Fridays.

The order explained that this change was made to eliminate a colonial-era practice that sought to divide society along religious lines. The proposal to amend the rule was initially presented to the Rules Committee, led by Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, and was unanimously approved.

The official order reads, "Since the creation of the Assam Legislative Assembly, the sitting of the Assembly on Friday used to be adjourned at 11 am to facilitate Muslim members to go for namaaz. The Assembly used to resume its proceedings in the post-lunch session after the Muslim members had come back from the namaaz. On all other days, the House used to conduct its proceedings without any such adjournment for religious purposes."